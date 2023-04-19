WVDOH to hold vigil honoring fallen highway workers

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is hosting a candlelight vigil April 19 in honor of 58 fallen highway workers that have died in the line of duty. It will be at 8 p.m. at the Fallen Worker Memorial, which is located at the Interstate 77 welcome center in Williamstown.

According to a release from the WVDOH, there were 800 crashes in W.Va. work zones in 2022. Of those crashes eight were killed and 276 were injured. The WVDOH urges motorists to remain alert when driving through work zones.

“We’re absolutely serious about zero fatalities in our work zones,” said state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Not one more life.”

Wriston said he has vowed to do everything in his power to bring the number of work zone safety deaths to zero in the mountain state in wake of the construction season.

“We’re going to use every tool at our disposal,” Wriston said. “We’re going to use technology. We’re going to use law enforcement. We’re going to use safety devices.” Wriston is also reaching out to state media to get the word out about safety in work zones.

An 18-inch miniature version of the Fallen Worker Memorial was unveiled on Monday, April 17 by Governor Justice, and these statues will be placed in the states seven other welcome centers to remind drivers of safe driving through work zones and to serve as a memorial to fallen workers.

Wriston said it’s everyone’s job to reduce work zone accidents. “Our citizens, our drivers, our roadway users are just as responsible as we are,” he said. “We need to give them every possible way to be able to follow these rules. We need to give them clear directions through these work zones. We can do that and we’re going to.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.