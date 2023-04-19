A warm and sunny day is in store for our region

High temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be much calmer today, but it will still be very dry so burning is not recommended. Don’t forget: Burning is banned in West Virginia until further notice and burning is prohibited before 4 pm in Virginia.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild in the mid/upper 40s and 50s for most.

It’ll feel more like Summer on Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and 80s under mainly sunny skies.

Some more clouds will build in on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Eventually, that’ll lead to rain at times on Saturday.

We’ll stay mild ahead of the front, but temperatures will be much cooler behind it. Highs will only top off in the 40s and 50s on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

