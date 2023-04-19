Virginia Tech Board of Visitors considering increasing tuition and fee rate

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will meet Friday to consider a tuition increase for in-state and out-state undergraduate and graduate students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The increase being considered is 4.9%, according to the university.

If the proposed resolution is adopted, tuition for Virginia undergraduate students will increase by $593, to $12,697 annually. Out-of-state undergraduate tuition will increase by $1,556, totaling $33,310 annually.

“Higher education is not immune to the impact of continued periods of high inflation,” said Long. “Although this year’s rate increases are higher than we’ve seen the last several years, the return on investment for a Virginia Tech degree remains high, and at a lower cost than many of our peer institutions. Even with that, we recognize that for many low- and middle-income families, a college education may seem out of reach, which is why the board remains focused with President Sands on increasing available resources to ensure all students have the opportunity to benefit from a Virginia Tech experience.”

Comprehensive fees would increase by $208 for a total of $2,585 next year. Annual room and board charges would increase by $990 per year, to a total of $11,746.

When adding tuition and mandatory fees with room and board costs, the total cost in 2023-24 for a Virginia undergraduate student living on campus would be $27,222. The total cost of an out-of-state undergraduate living on campus will be $48,439.

The total annual cost to Virginia and Maryland veterinary students would be $28,156, an increase of $1,258, and the total annual cost to out-of-state (and non-Maryland) veterinary students would be $59,971, an increase of $2,602.

The university says it may reconvene with the board about the rates depending on the result of the state budget.

