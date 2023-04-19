Sunshine and Summer-like temps stick around into Thursday

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure centered off to our south and east will help usher in warm air from the south over the next several days. We’ll be dry too, with only a gradual increase in cloud cover expected through Thursday and Friday. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild, with lows in the 50s. Thursday will bring sun, high clouds, and temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

THURSDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with unseasonably mild lows again in the 50s and low 60s.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover, but we should stay warm and quiet, with high temps in the upper 70s-low 70s.

FRONTAL MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will then slide into the area this weekend, bringing rain on Saturday and quite the cool-down for a bit. Highs Saturday will be around the 60-degree mark, but temps will drop into the 30s Saturday night...

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.