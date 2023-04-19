Several local southern West Virginia students receive 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarships

By Kassidy Brown
Apr. 19, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced the winners of the 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship.

This year, 30 career technical education (CTE) students in the state were awarded $2,000 for the upcoming school year.

“We are extremely proud of these students who have not only set and attained high academic and career goals in high school but are being proactive in their pursuits after high school,” said State Superintendent David L. Roach. “Whether their destinations are education, employment or enlistment, I do not doubt that each will continue to follow their passions and achieve success.”

Winners from southern West Virginia include:

Madison Campbell - Fayette Institute of Technology, Fayette County

Bailey Caraway - Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

Michael Fraley - James Monroe High School (Monroe County Technical Center), Monroe County

Emma Furches - Mercer County Technical Education Center, Mercer County

Trinity Martin - Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

Vincent Nicolau - Fayette Institute of Technology, Fayette County

Cole Snyder - Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

Abigail Warfield - Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

