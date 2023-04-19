Sen. Kaine speaks on proposed congressional stock-trading ban

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) spoke on Wednesday on the proposed “Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks,” or ETHICS Act -- which would restrict stock-trading for members of congress and certain family members if signed into law.

The Senate bill is sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans, but continues to see oppositions on both sides of the aisle.

“There is bipartisan support for the notion of limiting or stopping stock trading by members,” said Kaine. “There are some who don’t want to do it at all, I will acknowledge that. But I think more of the opposition is just trying to get the details right, and that’s important.”

If enacted, the ETHICS Act would penalize members of Congress with a fine of at least their monthly pay, should they continue to trade securities, commodities or futures.

Similar legislation has been proposed in the House of Representatives.

