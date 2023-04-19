Roanoke native releasing book ahead of national comedy tour

Zach Zimmerman graduated from William Fleming in 2006
By Daniel Grimes
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke native is making a national splash.

Zach Zimmerman was just on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen and released a memoir Tuesday ahead of a nationwide tour.

Zach Zimmerman was born and raised in Roanoke. He graduated from William Fleming High School in 2006 and is now a full-time stand-up comedian.

His new book has quite the title-- it is called Is It Hot in Here or Am I Suffering for all Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth? The memoir draws, in part, from his experiences in the Star City.

“At William Fleming, being on stage, being creative, I really felt supported by the community, even though I haven’t been back in a very long time, Roanoke was so important to me and who I was and my parents, the generations go back,” Zimmerman said.

You can buy his book on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

