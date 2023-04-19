Natalie Cochran’s murder indictment dismissed; prosecutor may seek re-indictment pending test

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The case against the Daniels pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband was dismissed without prejudice on Wednesday. But prosecutors said Natalie Cochran could face another indictment for Michael Cochran’s murder as early as this year.

Cochran appeared in court on the case for the first time on Wednesday. She is currently in year four of an eleven-year prison sentence at Hazelton on federal charges related to a Ponzi scheme involving two local businesses she owned with her husband.

In the year prior to her arrest on the federal charges, her husband died unexpectedly. On the day he was first taken to the hospital, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he had an extremely low blood sugar (21), despite not being a diabetic. He had fallen unconscious at the couple’s home in Daniels and died days later in Hospice.

Cochran’s remains were later exhumed and tested by the State Medical Examiner by a prior prosecutor and, in 2021, Hatfield secured a grand jury indictment against Natalie Cochran for first degree murder. After studying the issue extensively, including the insulin poisoning cases at the Clarksburg VA, he decided to request additional testing through a forensic pathologist in Texas.

“This is something I had to really look into. In some cases, you run into highly specialized scientific and medical knowledge. They sent me to law school, not med school. So the reason the test wasn’t done the first time is the West Virginia Medical Examiner doesn’t run these tests. It’s a highly specialized test. Even if I had been the prosecutor and requested it, the West Virginia OCME doesn’t do the examination.”

According to Cochran’s attorney, Matthew Victor, there are other unanswered questions that he believes are relevant and may exonerate his client. “The federal government investigated both my client and her husband in the Ponzi scheme during the investigation of this case. Mr. Cochran passed away. So I had no knowledge of whether he was going to be indicted, tried, or prosecuted, and we’re trying to obtain that information from them (the federal government).

While the two sides have very different views of what happened to Michael Cochran, for now, both sides have signed off on dismissing the case, while allowing the forensic pathologist from Texas to take deeper look.

“I didn’t indict it the first time without sufficient evidence. This just give me a broader look at exactly what happened. Should the test not find it, I will have to give that to the defense and I’m sure they’ll use it and say that it’s exculpatory. We’ll have to determine what it means after the test is done, but in all probability, we’re looking at another indictment this calendar year.”

Hatfield said he would call in a special grand jury once the results are in to hasten the process.

