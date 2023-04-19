Mount View students participate in impaired driving crash demonstration

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - The grim realities of the consequences for impaired driving was front and center for students at Mount View High School on Wednesday. First responders and student actors participated in a live car crash demonstrations to show case the aftermath.

Mount View’s prom is next week and the demonstration was held to deter students from driving while impaired. The school hosted first responders from McDowell county to simulate what a car crash involving high school students would look like. The simulation used real tactics and tools in situations like these.

“It’ll be a real time response from the fire department, EMS and police. We want to show them the effects of what really happens in a car wreck. We actually have a guy who’s going to be our DUI guy, he’s going to get arrested. We’ll talk about the after effects, what each child will face,” said Rebecca Gianato.

Gianato is a firefighter for Welch and Kimball’s Fire Departments. She also serves as a 911 dispatcher and is the president for the McDowell County Firefighter’s Association.

Gianato says if this demonstration stops one child from driving impaired it will be a success. Students actors involved in the portrayal say the experience was nerve wracking but they hope to set an example for the rest of the school.

“Some people, they’ll drink and drive and they don’t know the consequences of what could happen,” said junior, Aaliyah Myers.

“Prom is coming up so we need to know not to drink and drive,” said junior, Trinity Cummings.

Mount View’s Principal Tim Kennedy says this is the first time the school has done the demonstration in quite some time. He says he’s hopeful the school can have the crash demonstration again next year.

“A lot of times one bad choice whether that’s drinking and driving, whether that’s texting and driving or whatever it may be. We want them to understand that we want to make good choices. Something like this allows them to see at least. It’s an acting type thing but it allows them to see what could really happen,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy adds he’s grateful for all the first responders who helped with the demonstration. He says without community support it wouldn’t have been possible.

