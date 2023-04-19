Memorial services for fallen forester set

Cody Mullens (Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
Cody Mullens (Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Memorial services for West Virginia Division of Forestry worker Cody Mullens are set to take place Wednesday, April 19.

Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting a fire at Armstrong Creek last Thursday, officials said. The area is off state Route 61 near Mongomery in Fayette County.

His services will take place at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center in Nicholas County followed by a burial at the West Virginia Memorial Gardens in Calvin.

A proclamation was issued by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday ordering all U.S. and West Virginia flags be lowered to half-staff at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County in commemoration of his life and service.

It reads in part: “All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.”

39-year-old David Bass has been charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder in connection to the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Mullens’ memory. Its description asks, “Please help us honor his memory and plant a tree in his memory. Every $2 donated will plant one tree through the Arbor Day Foundation.

The link for that fundraiser is here.

