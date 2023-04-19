Mabscott students rack up numerous medals at school, county, regional, and state social studies competitions


A local elementary school racked up numerous medals at the state, regional, and county social studies competitions this Spring.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local elementary school racked up numerous medals at the school, state, regional, and county social studies competitions this Spring.

Twelve students from Mabscott Elementary advanced to the county competition and some made it all the way to the state contest.

Kaydn Day, Gisele Johnson, and Trenton Plumley were among the students who advanced to the county competition. Kenneth Williams, Elanna Brown, Tucker Smith, and Jonathan Davis not only made it to the county competition by winning their school contest, but placed high enough to compete in the State Regional Tournament as well.

Madison Delp, Jalera Vaughn, Audrie McKinney, Logan May, and Rileigh Phillips advanced all the way to the state competition, taking home four place finishes respectively.

“It was kind of scary because I didn’t expect to make it this far and I did,” said May.

Madison Delp also made it to state’s. “I had a lot of fun.”

Jalera Vaughn placed fourth in the state competition for her project on ‘Kids Now and Then.’

“I was very proud of myself because I didn’t expect to win,” she said.

In the competition, students were tasked with coming up with subjects in a wide variety of areas, from social issues to history to current events.

