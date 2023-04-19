Concord University faculty member wins state-wide Professor of the Year award

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Joseph L. Allen, Concord University Professor of Geology, has won the Faculty Merit Foundation’s 2022 Professor of the Year award. He was presented with his award on Tuesday, April 18 during a banquet in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston.

Dr. Allen joined CU’s faculty in 1998 and has been teaching geology classes at both the basic and advanced levels, including courses for nonmajors and first-year students. He also currently serves as chair of the university’s Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, which he served from 1998 until 2006, and again from 2014 to the present.

He also previously served as chair of the Division of Science, Mathematics, and Health from 2002 until 2014.

According to a release from CU, Dr. Allen has been published in a wide variety of educational-based and scientific journals, including Journal of Structural Geology; Tectonophysics; Organic Letters; Geological Society of America Bulletin; and the Geological Society of America Abstracts with Programs. He has served as a peer reviewer of more than 100 manuscripts and grant proposals for scientific journals, funding agencies, book publishers, and graduate theses. Dr. Allen has been awarded $2.9 million in externally funded research grants contracts and is a frequent and in-demand presenter, lecturer, guest speaker and panelist—regionally, nationally, and internationally.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. Through the Professor of the Year program, the outstanding achievements of those individuals are brought to the attention of the public. A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.

“I’m honored to be the recipient of the 2022 Faculty Merit Foundation Professor of the Year. West Virginia colleges and universities have some incredibly talented faculty that rival the best in any state. Concord provides an incredible array of opportunities, and I’m fortunate to be able to contribute to programs that help our students succeed,” said Dr. Allen.

In his tenure at the university, Dr. Allen has also won the Concord University’s Faculty Scholarship and Creativity Award in 2009 and was a featured scientist in “Leading Undergraduates to the Edge of Science” (The Neuron, West Virginia Journal of Science and Research) in 2012 in addition to the 2022 Professor of the Year award.

Dr. Allen also previously won the University of Kentucky’s Chevron Fellowship in 1993.

