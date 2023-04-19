City and BSU students clean up Hardy Street Park

The historic park has been a community favorite since its days as a rec center.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The historic Hardy Street Park has been a favorite spot in the community since its days as a recreation center. However, it has since fallen into disrepair.

That changed Wednesday as the combined force of the city of Bluefield and students from Bluefield State University worked to clean up and repair the park. This took clearing brush, picking up trash, repairing basketball hoops, repainting the poles that hold the hoops, and more, but organizers say all this hard work is worth it to help the community.

“It’s important because it ties the university to the city and the city to the university. We’re one big community, and we should work as one,” says Felicia Oakes, Assistant Director of Athletics, Academic Success, Community Engagement for BSU.

“...if they need a place to go exercise outside, enjoy the outside, for the kids to play, and this was one that was in need,” says Rick Showalter, Director of Bluefield, West Virginia’s Parks and Recreation.

Showalter adds, this is the first of many planned improvements for the park. If you would like to volunteer in this effort, Showalter says to contact him at the Bluefield, West Virginia, Parks and Recreation department.

