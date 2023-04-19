Brenton man arrested for wanton endangerment

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, April 17, David Lane, 40, of Brenton, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a forearm, destruction of property, and receiving/transferring stolen property.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police Captain R.A. Maddy, troopers from the Quincy Detachment were dispatched to Paul White Chevrolet in response to a “shots fired” call at approximately 2:06 p.m.

Lane was immediately located and detained there, where a firearm was located in his person. Statements and evidence from the scene confirmed that Lane had discharged the firearm after arriving in a stolen vehicle that had previously been entered into the NCIC by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Maddy said that Lane was transported to South-Central Regional Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is also seeking additional charges of grand larceny in connection to the stolen vehicle.

