BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted the WVU Tech Golden Bears at Bowen Field Tuesday.

The Rams got out to a 6-0 lead after the fourth inning. The Golden Bears would come back and make it 6-4 but the Rams scored eight runs in the seventh inning to win 14-4 in a mercy rule victory.

