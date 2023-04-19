Blue Prince Family Health’s mobile clinic continues to make stops

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Blue Prince Family Health mobile clinic made a stop in downtown Bluefield on Wednesday. The clinic has been making stops around Mercer County in recent weeks with the mission of helping people get access to much needed health care.

Wednesday’s stop in Chicory Square is a continuation of stops planned for the future. The Mercer County Health Department is working with local organizations like Southern Highlands and Open Heart Ministries. It’s all in an effort to provide more resources to those who need them.

“That’s our goal is to be there for the community. To give them as much information and help as we can so that they can be healthy and have all the information they need to stay healthy,” said Mercer County Health Department Administrator, Bonnie Allen.

“We help with job security, we help with food prep, we help with community education. We’re just letting the community know we’re here,” said Open Heart Ministries Outreach Coordinator, Dominique Newbill.

The mobile clinic has another planned stop on April 28 at the Ruritan in Oakvale from 11 am to 3 pm.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.