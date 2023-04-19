Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation searching for spooky spots

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation is looking for some of the spookiest spots in town.

The foundation is in the early stages of launching a ghost tour in Blacksburg.

Right now, the group is asking for feedback on what locations should be included on the tour.

Museum Assistant Joy Jarrells says she hopes to have the tour up and running this summer.

“I think it’s really fun when you get to learn about local history in a more unique setting, so this tour will focus more on, like, local stories and things you might not like learn about in a class or something,” Jarrells said.

If you know of a haunted place in Blacksburg you can share it with the foundation on social media.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
The case against the Daniels pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband was dismissed on...
Natalie Cochran’s murder indictment dismissed; prosecutor may seek re-indictment pending test

Latest News

GTT: Air and Ballet
Granada Theater Thursday: Air & The Charleston Ballet coming to local theater
Birthdays: 4.13.23
Birthdays: 4.13.23
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
Birthdays: 4.12.23
Birthdays: 4.12.23
Little Richard Documentary
Local theater is one of select theaters to show early screening of ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary