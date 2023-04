Tazewell, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Blue Tornado hosted the Tazewell Bulldogs in Tazewell for the Backyard Brawl on the diamond.

The Bulldogs got out to a 5-0 lead, then in the sixth and seventh inning the Bulldogs would score eight combined runs to win 13-1.

