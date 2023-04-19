Automated external defibrillators to be required in all Virginia public schools

Under a law recently passed by the General Assembly, all Virginia public schools will be required to have automated external defibrillators.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Senator Jeremy McPike (D) introduced this legislation following Damar Hamlin suffering a heart attack during a nationally televised football game. McPike says that as a volunteer fireman, he has seen the AEDs can have in an emergency.

“People don’t associate of kids with having cardiac issues, and unfortunately, since introducing the legislation I’ve seen so many parents come forward and share their tragic stories of how they lost a kid, and how an ad would have been able to save their life,” McPike said.

McPike submitted a budget for $400,000 to help schools in the Commonwealth cover the costs of the AEDs. He says everything will be in place by next school year.

