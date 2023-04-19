Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Regional Commission is a federal agency formed to fight poverty, focusing solely on the needs in Appalachia.

This week, the commission looked to highlight ongoing infrastructure efforts throughout the 13 states it serves. On Tuesday, that meant attendance in the third “Appalachia Envisioned Roadshow,” as state leaders shared progress and concerns moving forward.

“If we don’t have safe drinking water, it’s awfully hard to start thinking about broadband access and highway access and rail access,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.). “We’ve got a real challenge across many of our rural communities, and the ARC funding has been critically important.”

Youngkin added, while water must remain a priority, things like broadband access remain important in bringing rural Appalachians up to speed with other parts of the United States.

