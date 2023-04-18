WVPCA K9 seminar held in Beaver

K9 training in Beaver(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - K9 handlers and their dogs are in Raleigh County this week learning new tricks.

The training is part of a seminar hosted each year by the West Virginia Police Canine Association (WVPCA). This seminar allows K9 teams the opportunity to learn new skills and become certified in those skills.

WVVA is told more than 60 departments and 80 teams from across the state are in Beaver for the weeklong training, which started Sunday and will wrap up on Friday.

While the training is extremely beneficial for police officers, Nick Mooney, a WVPCA board member and K9 handler, shared the importance of the training creating road-ready dogs.

“Ultimately, it’s invaluable,” he explained. “A K9 can do the work of numerous law enforcement officers all by itself, so it’s a lot more efficient, it’s a lot safer and it’s more effective for the community.”

Over the next few days, these K9s will be learning how to track, apprehend and detect narcotics, explosives and more. The training is being held at the USDA building on Airport Road in Beaver.

