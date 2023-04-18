W.Va Shakespeare Troupe to hold open mic night at Beckley Art Center

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new event is coming to the Beckley Art Center (BAC) and this one focuses on a famous English playwright.

On Wednesday, April 19, the art center will be the set of Shakespeareaoke (like karaoke). The event is being organized by the Rustic Mechanicals, a West Virginia Shakespeare Troupe out of Clarksburg. The group will be stopping in Beckley to put on the event as they continue to tour around the state.

Robby Moore, Executive Director of the BAC, says the event is sure to be one to remember. While the Rustic Mechanicals band will be there to provide energy and enthusiasm, the star of the show will be you!

“The Rustic Mechanicals will be hosting this Shakespeareaoke party and so it’s a very unique open mic. They told us to tell everybody to BYOB, Bring Your Own Bard.”

Shakespeareaoke will kick off in the upstairs portion of the art center at 6 p.m. There is a $10 charge, but all proceeds will go toward continuing arts programming in Raleigh County, as well as supporting the Rustic Mechanicals.

