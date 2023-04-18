Distinguished World War II veterans honored by Raleigh County Commission

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some of the area’s most distinguished World War II veterans were honored by the Raleigh County Commission at a special celebration in Beckley on Tuesday.

U.S. Navy veteran James Floyd, U.S. Army veteran Glen Johnson, and U.S. Army veteran Roy Shrewsbury received honorary proclamations for their service to the country.

Floyd fought in one of the largest battles in U.S. Naval History, the Battle of Leyte. He attended Tuesday’s celebration to receive the proclamation.

“We freed other countries back then and these guys really towed the mark,” said Commissioner Greg Duckworth, who credited Commissioner Dave Tolliver for coming up with the idea.

Glen Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran, participated in the Korean War, WWII, and the Nuremburg Trials. He was awarded three Bronze Stars during his time in service.

“I really appreciate the honor. I love it. I wasn’t expecting this and was afraid I would have to make a speech.

At 98 years old, another U.S. Army Veteran, Roy Shrewsbury, was not able to be there in person. His son, Roy Shrewsbury II, accepted the honor on his father’s behalf. He brought with him the two Purple Hearts his father earned for his heroic efforts in Italy in 1943 and in France in 1948.

“One of the Purple Hearts, he said I don’t think I really deserved it. I didn’t think the wound was that bad, but they did because they gave it to me. The other one I really deserved,” said Shrewsbury.

For Shrewsbury, it was an honor to accept the proclamation on behalf of his dad.

“He would be overjoyed that somebody would think of him to recognize him with this.”

