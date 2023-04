PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Tigers hosted the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles at H.P. Hunnicutt Field for a Class AAA matchup.

The Tigers look an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Flying Eagles came back to tie it in the fourth 3-3 and then won 6-4.

