Warmer weather on tap for Wednesday

High pressure will keep us dry and mild in the coming days; in fact, temps look to spike above normal again into midweek. Low temps tonight will be chilly, hitting the 30s and 40s. We’ll be mainly clear and breezy overnight.

Temps will quickly warm as winds calm down into Wednesday, and we should see plenty of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will hit the 70s for most. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and mild with low temps in the 50s.

Thursday will bring Summer-like weather, and again plenty of sun! High temps Thursday afternoon should top off in the upper 70s-mid 80s! Thursday night will be warm and dry with lows again in the 50s.

Friday will still be warm and rain-free, but we’ll see increasing clouds. A cold front will then head our way this weekend, bringing dramatic changes to our weather pattern for a bit...STAY TUNED!

