Two arrested in Alderson

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A series of events led to the arrest of Raeann Wright and Nathan Wilson, both of Alderson.

According to Town of Alderson Police Chief J.T. Williams, Wright turned herself in on April 4 because she failed to appear on an earlier charge and a capias warrant had been issued.

Williams said once Wright had been processed and was prepared for transfer to Southern Regional Jail, Wright asked if they could stop at her house to tell her boyfriend and kids goodbye because she was concerned that she would not be back before Easter.

Chief Willams agreed to the request and made the stop. Once there, both Ms. Wright and Mr. Wilson became very nervous. With their four year old son between them, Mr. Wilson is alleged to have passed something to Ms. Wright. When challenged and faced with a search by a female EMT, Ms. Wright is alleged to have produced a black plastic bag containing an aluminum foil packet of methamphetamine.

Once Ms. Wright was delivered to the Southern Regional Jail, a search warrant was obtained for the residence. While serving the search warrant an unidentified female was detained upon leaving the residence and is alleged to have produced methamphetamine which she claimed to have just purchased from Mr. Wilson. Mr. Wilson was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and child neglect. Ms. Wright has also been charged with child neglect.

Williams said that the Greenbrier County Drug Task Force, Lewisburg Police Department, Greenbrier County’s SWAT Team, and Child Protective Serivces all assisted in the arrests.

