‘Singing for Seniors’ event coming to Summers County

There will be music, raffles and a concession stand.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is a benefit called ‘Singing for Seniors’ coming up Sat. April 22 at the Summers County Memorial Buidling in Hinton. It starts at 6 p.m.

The event will raise money for the Summers County Council on Aging, helping provide things like transportation, meal deliveries and more to seniors. The Council on Aging has helped senior citizens in the Summers County area for more than 40 years.

Donations will be accepted at the door. There will be raffle tickets available for prizes. There will be a concession stand with hot dogs, baked goods and more.

Performers are: George Whittaker of Beaver, W.Va. and New Horizon, a Southern W.Va. bluegrass/gospel band.

