Ronceverte to offer free community meal

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RONCEVETRE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ronceverte will be offering a free community meal on Saturday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.

Everyone is welcome to the meal, which is a monthly community event. This meal will feature spaghetti, salad, and a dessert.

The meal is dine-in or carry-out.

Ronceverte Presbyterian Church is located at 261 Locust Street in Ronceverte.

