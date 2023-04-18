Possible closure of Beckley pools leads to community rally

By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Raleigh County, it is unclear whether both Beckley city pools will open this summer.

In an interview earlier this year, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said they were struggling to find a qualified pool manager to oversee both the New River Park and the Historic Black Knight pools.

While WVVA is being told the city could not comment on the issue on Monday, an update on the situation could come as early later today.

In the meantime, those who are upset over the prospect of the pools closing will be holding a rally at City Hall on Tuesday, April 18, led by community advocate Christina Baisden.

She said, ”This is a yearlong problem, it’s not just a summer program. We need to invest in a lifeguard program that ensures that we have the lifeguards and management available when we need it!”

The rally tonight is happening at 6 p.m. at City Hall, which is one week ahead of the next Beckley Common Council meeting.

