New Day Recovery Tazewell plants garden for therapy purposes

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery Tazewell has added a new method of therapy for patients: growing a garden.

The staff of the recovery center released a statement saying they were looking for new ways to relieve stress in patients, when they got the idea to begin a garden that they could help attend to. The garden is currently located in the glass entrance of the facility.

Behavioral Health Care Manager, Erin Keene, said, “Gardening has proven to be very therapeutic for those in recovery as it gives our patients a new hobby that has meaning and a chance to reduce stress at the same time.”

Currently, patients and staff are growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, cilantro, and wildflowers that they started from seeds and plan to transport to bigger pots. Eventually, they hope to get their plants into the ground.

Keene said, “We did have some things sprout over the weekend, so it was exciting to see when we came in on Monday!”

Keene is hopeful that this community garden will be able to produce some vegetables to allow patients to take them home to eat because many patients are unable to afford food throughout the month.

For more information on New Day Recovery Tazewell’s Garden or how you can help, give Erin Keene a call at 276-496-4492.

