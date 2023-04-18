Narrows man arrested after standoff

Steven Repasi Photo
Steven Repasi Photo(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Narrows man was arrested on assault charges in Pembroke Tuesday night after a standoff with police, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call at 4:15 p.m. about a man who had assaulted someone, had a gun, and had made threats to law enforcement.

Authorities identified 25-year-old Steven Repasi as the suspect and discovered he had barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of Mauney Drive in Pembroke.

The sheriff’s office says deputies established a perimeter around the home and advised residents in the area to evacuate. After numerous attempts by crisis negotiators from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to get Repasi to leave the home, a search warrant was executed by the Virginia State Police tactical team at 11 p.m., resulting in Repasi’s arrest.

Repasi was charged by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office with one count of abduction, one count of domestic violence, one count of strangulation, one count of violation of a protective order by assault, and one count of malicious wounding. He was also served an outstanding capias out of Giles County and one of our Carroll County.

Repasi is being held without bail.

