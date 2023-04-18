Mountaineer Food Bank mobile pantry comes to Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Tuesday, the parking lot between Mitchell Stadium and Bowen Field was the site of a mobile food pantry. This was put on by Mountaineer Food Bank with volunteers from Connection to the Connections, R&R Kennels, and GCC Construction Company. Lilly Hoover, the Mobile Pantry Assistant for Mountaineer Foodbank, says they brought enough food to feed 180 families. However, she says it wasn’t just food they give people; they also give hope.

“Everyone falls on hard times, and sometimes, you just need a little help to get through. Sometimes it can just be a little bit of help having food. Sometimes it’s just having a smiling face, someone to talk to, and they know they are not alone struggling,” says Hoover.

Hoover adds that this is her second time giving out food in Mercer County, but they are planning on coming back. For more information on dates and locations for where the mobile food pantry will be, Hoover says to go their website.

