Mountaineer Food Bank mobile pantry comes to Mercer County

“Sometimes, you just need a little help to get through.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Tuesday, the parking lot between Mitchell Stadium and Bowen Field was the site of a mobile food pantry. This was put on by Mountaineer Food Bank with volunteers from Connection to the Connections, R&R Kennels, and GCC Construction Company. Lilly Hoover, the Mobile Pantry Assistant for Mountaineer Foodbank, says they brought enough food to feed 180 families. However, she says it wasn’t just food they give people; they also give hope.

“Everyone falls on hard times, and sometimes, you just need a little help to get through. Sometimes it can just be a little bit of help having food. Sometimes it’s just having a smiling face, someone to talk to, and they know they are not alone struggling,” says Hoover.

Hoover adds that this is her second time giving out food in Mercer County, but they are planning on coming back. For more information on dates and locations for where the mobile food pantry will be, Hoover says to go their website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
Black Diamond Lodge #81 Fraternal Order of Police Pool
FOP “Policeman’s Pool” in Beckley aims to open debt free this season
Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Court Generic
Two inmates sentenced to prison for possessing weapons at FCI McDowell

Latest News

Brushfork Elementary students help pack meals at Bluefield Union Mission
Brushfork Elementary students help pack meals at Bluefield Union Mission
Brushfork Elementary students help pack meals at Bluefield Union Mission
Brushfork Elementary students help pack meals at Bluefield Union Mission
Distinguished World War II veterans honored by Raleigh County Commission
Cody Mullins(Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
Gov. Justice orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen WVDOF worker