Man wanted by U.S. Marshals for murder

Matthew Daughtery is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Huntington Police Department for 1st Degree Murder. The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of “up to” $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for 1st degree murder.

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Huntington Police Department.

The murder charge stems from a shooting death on Nov. 30, 2022. Members of the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Christopher Johnson shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Three men, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye, and Damarquis Patterson have already been arrested in connection to the case.

Three of four suspects arrested in murder case

Almost exactly two months after the shooting, on Jan. 27 around 3:00 p.m., police in Hurricane say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-64.

Inside the vehicle were two men whom officers identified as Hawk and Foye.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, both were taken into custody on outstanding murder warrants.

Three and a half hours later in Buffalo, U.S. Marshals located Patterson and took him into custody.

Daughtery is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Daughtery, you are urged to call the USMS tip hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

