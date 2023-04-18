LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being hospitalized for over a week, doctors have diagnosed Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt with pneumonia.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared the update from Wilt’s twin brother on Tuesday.

In the update, Wilt’s brother said that pneumonia is a common illness contracted while being on a ventilator and that doctors and nurses are working to treat it.

(Story continues below)

The family asks for the community to please continue to pray during this difficult time. They said Wilt has dedicated his life to serving as both a firefighter and a dispatcher.

Outside of work, the family said Wilt has stepped up since the sudden death of his father in February and taken over being a handyman for his mother.

Wilt graduated from the police academy on March 31, just over a week before he was shot in the head responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting.

On Monday, the University of Louisville Hospital said Wilt is the only remaining patient from the shooting and is in critical but stable condition.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fund to take care of medical expenses. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Anyone can also Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or donate through Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s website.

All funds raised will go directly to the family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.