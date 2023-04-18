Gov. Justice orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen WVDOF worker

Cody Mullins(Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice has issued an order of all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County to be displayed at half-staff Wednesday, April 19, from dusk until dawn in memory of the West Virginia State Forester Cody Mullins.

Mullins was recently killed while fighting a fire in Fayette County that was later determined to be intentionally set. An arrest has been made in that arson case.

Gov. Justice’s full proclamation is below:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JIM JUSTICE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of West Virginia, do hereby ORDER that, in commemoration of the distinguished life of Forester Cody Mullins, the United States flag and West Virginia State flag displayed at the Capitol Complex in Charleston, West Virginia, and at all State facilities throughout Fayette County, West Virginia, shall be lowered to half-staff from dawn to dusk on April 19, 2023, the day of services celebrating his life.

