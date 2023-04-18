“Friends of the Library” book sale underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you like buying books but don’t like paying that bookstore price, you’re in luck. The Raleigh County Public Library is currently holding a book sale.

And it’s for a good cause!

The sale is put on by the Friends of the Library, a group that has been together for more than 25 years, each fall and spring. In past years, the group has raised funds to support library programming and meet other needs.

Available genres at this week’s sale range from romance to mystery, history to science and even pet care, DIY projects and more. Hardbacks are priced at $1 each, while paperbacks and children’s books are only 50 cents.

Organizers tell WVVA that- this time around- there’s a bigger and better selection.

“It’s amazing how many, this time, how many new and current books we have. Current fiction,” shared Friends of the Library member Joan Thomasek, adding how important the sale is for the library and the community alike. “We enjoy putting on a book sale because we’re giving back to the public. They donate books to us. We kind or sort them [and] set them up, so it’s a mutual benefit.”

The book sale is being held in the downstairs portion of the library. Signs are posted inside to lead you in the right direction. The sale opens at noon each day and ends when the library closes.

It will wrap up at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Raleigh County Library- located at 211 N Kanawha St in Beckley- is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

