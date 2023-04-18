“Friends of the Library” book sale underway in Beckley

Friends of the Library book sale in Beckley
Friends of the Library book sale in Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you like buying books but don’t like paying that bookstore price, you’re in luck. The Raleigh County Public Library is currently holding a book sale.

And it’s for a good cause!

The sale is put on by the Friends of the Library, a group that has been together for more than 25 years, each fall and spring. In past years, the group has raised funds to support library programming and meet other needs.

Available genres at this week’s sale range from romance to mystery, history to science and even pet care, DIY projects and more. Hardbacks are priced at $1 each, while paperbacks and children’s books are only 50 cents.

Organizers tell WVVA that- this time around- there’s a bigger and better selection.

“It’s amazing how many, this time, how many new and current books we have. Current fiction,” shared Friends of the Library member Joan Thomasek, adding how important the sale is for the library and the community alike. “We enjoy putting on a book sale because we’re giving back to the public. They donate books to us. We kind or sort them [and] set them up, so it’s a mutual benefit.”

The book sale is being held in the downstairs portion of the library. Signs are posted inside to lead you in the right direction. The sale opens at noon each day and ends when the library closes.

It will wrap up at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Raleigh County Library- located at 211 N Kanawha St in Beckley- is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Black Diamond Lodge #81 Fraternal Order of Police Pool
FOP “Policeman’s Pool” in Beckley aims to open debt free this season
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Court Generic
Two inmates sentenced to prison for possessing weapons at FCI McDowell

Latest News

A Wyoming County man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to...
Wyoming County man sentenced to prison for DUI resulting in death
Bluefield State University
Bluefield State University and CAE partner for student advancement
Ronceverte Logo
Ronceverte to offer free community meal
Nathan Wilson
Two arrested in Alderson