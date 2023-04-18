Firefighter’s association outlines need for volunteer fire department funding

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aaron Beeman, the President of the Mercer County Firefighters Association says he has asked the Mercer County Commission for $450K in funds to be given to the volunteer fire departments in the county. He says the departments have not been able to keep up with high costs due to the pandemic.

The money would be spread out among the nine volunteer fire departments in Mercer County to back pay them for necessary purchases made during the pandemic. He says the departments had no choice to but to adapt to their situation, but now their budgets are strained.

“With this extra funding it will help them rebuild what they had to spend out. And also replace gear that they used and be better prepared for the next time. They will be able to buy gear, buy masks and extra gloves and have it on stand by,” said Beeman.

Beeman says the average volunteer fire department in the county operates on a $100K budget per year. He says the funds don’t go very far when it comes to equipment purchases. He hopes this potential funding can be a step in the right direction.

“We’ve been in talks with the county commissioners about revisiting our fire fees across the county. That’s going to be a long term more sustainable issue that we’ll face. That’s not anything that’s going to happen overnight. These guys need something that’s going to get them on the right track right now before we start hurting in these more rural areas,” said Beeman.

Beeman says he understands everyone is strained financially in this economy but says the increase in fire fees is a must. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the funding request is reasonable given the circumstances, but logistics still need to be worked out.

“Unfortunately we’ve got to look at this long term. It could be taken out of American Rescue Plan funds possibly or a couple of other things. There is a dire need but I think long term we need to look at a strategy on how you get this done to where we don’t get to this point,” said Puckett.

Beeman says there will be a firefighters association meeting next month to further discuss the need for funding. It’s happening at Princeton City Hall on May 18 at 7:30 pm.

