Critical fire weather conditions are expected today

A RED FLAG WARNING (FIRE WEATHER WARNING) goes into effect for the entire region today. (WVVA WEATHER)

A RED FLAG WARNING (FIRE WEATHER WARNING) goes into effect at noon and lasts until 8 pm for the entire region. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. DO NOT BURN TODAY!

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 5 pm for northwestern Pocahontas County. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible at times.

Mainly sunny skies and gusty winds are expected today as temperatures top off in the 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see mainly sunny skies today as temperatures climb into the 60s for most. Wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph are expected for most; however, higher gusts are expected for the higher elevations. The combination of dry air and gusty winds can contribute to extreme fire behavior. DO NOT BURN TODAY!

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will start to calm down overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow as temperatures climb into the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are expected once again for our Wednesday. Temperatures will be even warmer in the 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and 80s on Thursday afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

It’ll feel more like Summer on Thursday as we top off in the upper 70s and 80s. We’ll see plenty of sun once again on Thursday, but more clouds will start to build in on Friday ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front will bring rain and cooler weather our way this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times on Saturday as that front slides through and cooler air will follow. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

