Brushfork Elementary students help pack meals at Bluefield Union Mission

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Brushfork Elementary Students are rolling up their sleeves to give back to the community by helping the hungry people who are served by the Bluefield Union Mission. The students packed meals and handed them out to people who stopped by. We asked the students what prompted them to help.

“So we can, like, help people and... serve them food,” says Zoey Griffey, one of the students.

We also asked if they were enjoying helping the Union Mission, and they enthusiastically agreed.

Craig Hammond, the director for the Bluefield Union Mission, says their need for volunteers has never been greater, and he’s grateful for the students’ help.

“...And I’ll tell you what, if this doesn’t give you encouragement to see children this age wanting to give of themselves to help our community, nothing will. And so, this has inspired us all,” says Hammond.

But it wasn’t just the Union Mission who benefited. Angel Elswick, Brushfork Elementary’s school counselor, says teaching kids to volunteer their time helps the student every bit as much as it helps the community.

“Anytime that a school can be involved in the community, it’s important. Anytime that we can teach our younger people how important it is to volunteer in their community, and to give back, is a wonderful life lesson to teach them,” says Elswick.

The kids we talked to say they had a good time helping the Union Mission and encourage others to do the same. This is not the first time Brushfork Elementary School students helped the Bluefield Union Mission. The kids had previously collected over 600 cans of food for them.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.