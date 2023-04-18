Bluefield State University and CAE partner for student advancement

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has entered a four-year partnership with the Council for Aid to Education, which is a nonprofit developer of performance tasks that measure and improve students’ academic and career skills.

According to a release from BSU, they have joined Texas A&M as the only higher education institutions in the United States to participate in this program.

“We are proud to collaborate with CAE to develop and advance the essential skills our students need in order to achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Robin Capehart, BSU President. “Incorporating CAE’s innovative assessments and instruction into our curriculum aligns with Bluefield State University’s purpose—to provide high-quality students the opportunity for a high-quality education in a high-quality environment.”

“CAE is honored to partner with Bluefield State University to provide innovative performance tasks that help measure and improve students’ essential skills,” said Bob Yayac, President and CEO, CAE. “Our research shows that proficiency in critical thinking, problem-solving, and written communication is predictive of positive academic and career outcomes, though rarely explicitly taught or measured. We are thrilled Bluefield State is committed to teaching these skills and supporting long-term student success.”

To establish a baseline, BSU will assess first- and second-year undergraduate students using CAE’s Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+). These students will then receive critical thinking skills instruction and use performance tasks in the classroom to practice and refine these skills. Additional interim assessments will be used to measure students’ progress. Third- and fourth-year students will first receive the critical thinking skills instruction and then be assessed in the spring of 2024. Those students who reach a mastery level of proficient or higher, based on their performance on the CLA+, can earn an evidence-based micro-credential.

Over the course of students’ academic tenures at BSU, they will progress through critical thinking curriculum and engage with more challenging performance tasks. They will also have the opportunity to apply these skills in practices that will be regularly measured throughout their time at the university.

CAE’s assessments situate students in real-world scenarios where they must analyze and synthesize data, evaluate options, and recommend and defend a course of action – all critical skills for success in a career. Each student will receive a personalized report and BSU will receive a summary of all of its students’ performance to help inform curriculum and support programs.

