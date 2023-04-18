Bluefield continues losing streak to Bryan College

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Rams hosted the Bryan College (Tenn.) Lady Lions at home. The Rams came into Monday on an 11-game losing streak.

The streak continues for the Rams as the team was held scoreless in game one 9-0, then lost game two 14-5 to extend the streak to 13.

