Bluefield continues losing streak to Bryan College

By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Rams hosted the Bryan College (Tenn.) Lady Lions at home. The Rams came into Monday on an 11-game losing streak.

The streak continues for the Rams as the team was held scoreless in game one 9-0, then lost game two 14-5 to extend the streak to 13.

