Bluefield continues losing streak to Bryan College
Lady Rams lose to Lady Lions 9-0 and 14-5 in doubleheader sweep
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Rams hosted the Bryan College (Tenn.) Lady Lions at home. The Rams came into Monday on an 11-game losing streak.
The streak continues for the Rams as the team was held scoreless in game one 9-0, then lost game two 14-5 to extend the streak to 13.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.