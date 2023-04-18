2023 “Rammies” honors Bluefield ahletes
Bluefield University holds athletic award show Monday night
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University athletic teams, coaches and players got together at Harman Chapel on campus.
The award show highlighted many players and coaches across each sport. Awards ranged from newcomer of the year, offensive and defensive players of the year, academic teams, and many more.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.