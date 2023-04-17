Two inmates sentenced to prison for possessing weapons at FCI McDowell

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Artemas Roberts, 42, and Ray Ramirez-Bueno, 59, were sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison in separate incidents at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, Roberts was sentenced to one year and six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release while Ramirez-Bueno was sentenced to three years and five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 6, 2022, FCI McDowell staff conducted a random visual search of Roberts. Staff found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” and several doses of a substance that Roberts admitted was suboxone. The shank was a sharpened metal medical scalpel with a plastic handle, and was designed and intended to be used as a weapon. Roberts admitted to possessing the shank and the suboxone, and further admitted that he did not have a prescription for the suboxone,” Thompson said in connection to Roberts sentencing.

In Ramirez-Bueno’s sentencing, Thompson said, “On June 10, 2021, a FCI McDowell staff member conducting a pat-down search of Ramirez-Bueno found a “shank” on his person. The object was a piece of metal approximately four inches long, sharpened to a point on one end. Ramirez-Bueno admitted to possessing the object and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.”

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the cases.

