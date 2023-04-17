Concord University hosts Student Empowerment and Gear-Up event

Student Empowerment and Gear-Up event
Student Empowerment and Gear-Up event(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Student Empowerment and Gear-Up event was held at the Student Center at Concord University, today.

Seventh-grade students from Peterstown Middle School participated in this event that was organized by teachers, representatives from West Virginia Gear-Up Program, and Concord University.

The students were grouped together in tables based on what career path they’d wish to learn more about such as medical, engineering, construction, teaching and many others.

Mentors and representatives from these career fields were invited by students to come and join them for lunch. This gave these curious young adults opportunities to ask questions and start learning how to network with future potential employers.

Karsyn Dusold, a Peterstown Middle teacher who helped organize today’s event, says her students are excited to be out of the classroom and learn from professionals in the workforce.

“I can stand as their teacher and tell them, if you want to be an engineer this is what you do, but we would rather them learn from the experts. So, we have actual people who know about their occupation, and the kids have practice in communication skills, networking skills,” said Dusold.

The students also had the chance to tour the university and were trained on proper table etiquette beforehand to impress their invited lunch guest.

