Southern W.Va company prospers in renewable energy market

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - One Raleigh Company is working to lead the national shift to green and renewable energy.

Elgin Power Solutions has been in the greater Beckley area for more than 45 years. When it started, the company operated under a different name and put its focus on manufacturing mining equipment, but as the nation began to shift its focus to green energy, Elgin Power Solutions saw an opportunity to lead a new wave of business.

“In West Virginia, where we have an economy that was primarily coal-based over the last century...we are having to make the transition, you know, to a new green economy,” said Chief Engineer Dave Smith.

“We found that we make products that are also applicable to other markets, not just the Appalachian coal mining market,” added Austin Hall, Vice President of Sales and Operations for Elgin Power Solutions. “Now, we provide products to companies all over the U.S. and globally.”

Hall says this shift began around 2005. Today, the company serves multi-billion-dollar companies, making products for a variety of markets.

“It’s solar, wind and electric vehicle charging and we also do a lot of work for utilities.”

Employees at Elgin Power Solutions say the company has grown beyond expectation and this means a high demand for employees, especially welders, engineers and electricians. The company is actively looking for trade workers, who are ready to commit to its expanding workforce.

“You know, we like to build careers here rather than jobs,” shared the company’s plant supervisor, Chris Martin. “We like for people to stay with us for a good, long while, so the younger and even, you know, at times maybe even a little less experienced comes in, that’s fine too.”

While they are moving toward businesses rooted in renewable energy, those at Elign Power Solutions say looking forward also means acknowledging the past of the Mountain State, which is equally rooted in its mining culture.

Elgin Power Solutions is housed inside Industrial Park in Beaver. To learn more about the company’s open positions, visit elginpowersolutions.com.

