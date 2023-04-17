Raleigh Street Cinemas progress halted by delivery issues

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The construction of the Raleigh Street Cinemas in Bluefield, West Virginia is making steady progress but has hit a snag in the process.

The new business was set to open as early as May, but due to some delivery issues, the Raleigh Street Cinemas is now predicted to open a little later.

Skip Crane with the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation says the contractor performing the job has done a great job with construction, and they are only lacking items like seats and equipment.

“We’re waiting on a few things to come in and we can’t control deliveries and stuff like that. Right now, everything’s really on schedule, Swope’s doing a great job. It should be the middle of May or early June if everything comes in like it’s supposed to,” said Crane.

WVVA will continue to monitor progress when it comes to construction on the Raleigh Street Cinemas.

