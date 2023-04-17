Rail Yard Dawgs announce semifinals schedule against Peoria

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Rail Yard Dawgs Release) - After sweeping their first-round playoff series, The Rail Yard Dawgs second-round playoff schedule has been finalized for the Southern Professional Hockey League’s President’s Cup Playoffs.

This matchup will be a best-of-three game series with the winner advancing to the Finals. Fourth-seed Roanoke will face off against the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen in the President’s Cup Semifinals, a rematch of the 2022 President’s Cup Finals series.

SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE:

GAME 1 – Wednesday, April 19 (7:05 P.M. EST) – Peoria at Roanoke

GAME 2 – Friday, April 21 (8:15 P.M. EST) – Roanoke at Peoria

GAME 3 – Sunday, April 23 (5:15 P.M. EST) – Roanoke at Peoria, if necessary

Tickets and parking passes for Wednesday’s game are on sale at the Berglund Center box office and online. Parking will be $5.00 while spaces are available. Free shuttle service will continue to run from the Elmwood Park Garage for Game One at home Wednesday. Season-long parking and Club 611 passes will still be accepted throughout the playoffs.

