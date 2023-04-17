Pony rides raise money for Bluefield University Mission Club

The funds raised will go toward their planned trip to an orphanage in Ecuador
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Sunday, the Bluefield University Mission Club held a unique fundraiser with some equestrian fun. The pony ride fundraiser raised money for the Mission Club’s trip to Ecuador. There they plan to help an orphanage and teach kids about the Bible. Isabella McComas, a member of the Mission Club, says the pony rides were even more successful than they had anticipated.

“Well, we definitely have a lot more people than we thought were going to come. We’re very blessed, especially since it’s probably going to rain today...” says McComas, “...Everybody seems to be having fun, and people keep showing up.”

In total, the Mission Club made 300 dollars from the pony rides. If you would like to help support their mission trip, the Mission Club is holding a raffle fundraiser for a basket of gift cards. One ticket is five dollars, three for eight dollars and twenty for twenty. To signup, McComas says to contact her on Facebook or phone Bluefield University to get contact information for the Mission Club.

