Hurley High School student receives recognition in Washington D.C.

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - In Buchanan County, a senior at Hurley High School recently received recognition at our nation’s capitol.

On March 25, Morgan Blankenship competed in Washington D.C. at the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year competition.

She was one of four high schoolers to make it to the final interview round, and she was awarded second place and the title of Boys and Girls Club Youth Ambassador of the Year.

Blankenship received this honor for volunteer work in her community.

“Most of the other competitors there were from very big metropolitan areas. I was really able to put our name on the map, so now, they know our Boys and Girls Club, and that is really special to me,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship will hold her title, Ambassador of the Year, until 2024.

She is the valedictorian at Hurley High and will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall for a double major in engineering and creative writing.

