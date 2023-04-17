Gusty winds and dry conditions lead to increased fire danger across our area tomorrow

Temperatures will be warming up through the week
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are looking to remain dry through the week as windy conditions settle in. This will lead to an increased risk of fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for some counties starting at noon on Tuesday until 8 PM. That’s Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Bland, Giles, Tazewell, and Wythe counties. Winds will be gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, which when combined with humidity as low as 15%, can lead to fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The increased fire risk isn’t limited to just those counties, however. Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Raleigh, and Pocahontas counties will see similar dry and gusty conditions and have increased potential for fire spreading.

Finally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County until 5 PM on Tuesday for winds as high as 55 miles per hour.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the majority of our area.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the majority of our area.(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Tuesday will be reaching up into the mid 60s as we warm up into the middle of the week. Sunny skies are expected with minimal cloud cover.

Tuesday is looking to be dry, but we have an increased threat for fire weather
Tuesday is looking to be dry, but we have an increased threat for fire weather(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking towards the end of the week, things appear to be cooling down, as we have temperatures looking to be below average. We are also looking at rain to be moving in by the weekend, but until then we will stay sunny and dry.

Temperatures at the end of the week are looking below average
Temperatures at the end of the week are looking below average(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class A/AAAA all-stars win a thriller 117-116 over AA/AAA all-stars. Mogantown’s Cam Danser won...
Mid State Automotive beat C. Adam Toney Tires in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Victims of I-77 crash identified
David. A. Bass was arrested for an alleged role in a brush fire.
Kimberly man facing arson, murder charges for alleged role in brush fire
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

Latest News

Full Forecast (4/17)
Full Forecast (4/17)
We'll be windy today with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times.
A cooler and windy start to the week
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Strong thunderstorms will develop around 6 PM tonight
Chance for strong storms tonight, but dry and windy tomorrow